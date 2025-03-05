Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. 56,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arizona Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Arizona Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

