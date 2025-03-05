Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ariadne Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.
Ariadne Australia Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $99.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Ariadne Australia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ariadne Australia
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Ariadne Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariadne Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.