Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ariadne Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

The firm has a market cap of $99.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Ariadne Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also invests in and develops residential properties, as well as engages in marina management activities.

