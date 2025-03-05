Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.38. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 1,339,300 shares trading hands.
Argonaut Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.
