ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest stock opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $153.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

