Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Short Interest Update

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,410,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 45,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,235,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,293,609. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcadium Lithium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcadium Lithium news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 234,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $1,362,101.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,332,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,754,742.60. This represents a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadium Lithium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadium Lithium stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

