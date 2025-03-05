Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,567.91% and a negative return on equity of 102.87%. Arbe Robotics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ARBE stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.02.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

