Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Trading 8.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Apogee Opportunities Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.
Apogee Opportunities Company Profile
Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Opportunities
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.