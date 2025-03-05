APF coin (APFC) Price Tops $1.04

APF coin (APFC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. APF coin has a market capitalization of $228.71 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APF coin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APF coin token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,717.01 or 1.00011728 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,280.97 or 0.99525646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About APF coin

APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,268,683 tokens. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital. APF coin’s official website is apfdigitalagrifund.com/en.

APF coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APF coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 80,278,359.35 in circulation. The last known price of APF coin is 1.03106357 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,537,618.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apfdigitalagrifund.com/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APF coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APF coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

