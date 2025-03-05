Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) PT at $553.67

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $553.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

LMT opened at $449.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

