Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $43.42

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Aramark Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,570,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,427,000 after buying an additional 441,711 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 259,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,106,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

