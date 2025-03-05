Analysts Issue Forecasts for ON24’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ON24 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON24’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON24’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. ON24 has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Insider Activity at ON24

In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $29,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,438. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 692,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,315. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,812 shares of company stock valued at $898,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

