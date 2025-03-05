Amy Grey Buys 102,455 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Amy Grey bought 102,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £29,711.95 ($38,009.40).

ITM Power Trading Down 7.1 %

ITM stock opened at GBX 27.28 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.14. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.80 ($0.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts expect that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.77) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.90) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

