Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 million-$10.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 million. Amprius Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.460–0.450 EPS.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 3,193,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,765. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $56,784.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,140. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amprius Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

