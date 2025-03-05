Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE AP opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

