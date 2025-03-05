Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 3460078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

