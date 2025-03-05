Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 6.5 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $34.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $497.58. The company had a trading volume of 853,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $538.97 and its 200-day moving average is $516.74. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.