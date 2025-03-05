American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE ARL opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $22.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

