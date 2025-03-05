Ambev (ABEV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Ambev to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, analysts expect Ambev to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABEV. Barclays dropped their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

