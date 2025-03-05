Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) was down 21.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 424,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 522,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

