Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 424,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 522,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 over the last 90 days. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

