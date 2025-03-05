Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 424,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 522,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

