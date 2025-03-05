Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 424,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 522,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Insider Transactions at Amarc Resources

In other news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

