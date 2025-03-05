Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 360,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 520,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 21.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amarc Resources news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395 over the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.