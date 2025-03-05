Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,350,548.34. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, February 3rd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $597,030.00.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $176.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,549,000 after buying an additional 147,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,778,000 after purchasing an additional 395,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,245,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after purchasing an additional 304,033 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

