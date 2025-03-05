Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

