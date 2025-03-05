AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.81 and last traded at C$35.71, with a volume of 60395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALA. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,549.20. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total value of C$418,732.80. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

