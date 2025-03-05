Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.
Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 6.6 %
Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,519. The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.81. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alta Equipment Group
About Alta Equipment Group
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alta Equipment Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.