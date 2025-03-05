Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,430,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after buying an additional 1,701,264 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 217.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,260,000 after buying an additional 1,563,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,106,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,974,000 after acquiring an additional 344,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,672,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,535,000 after acquiring an additional 75,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.