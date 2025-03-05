Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 2.1 %

ALSN opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.