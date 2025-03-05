Alliance Global Partners Lifts Earnings Estimates for Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verano in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Verano Price Performance

Shares of VRNOF opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Verano has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

