Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.25. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.