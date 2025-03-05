Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CFO Ann Mitchell Sells 1,876 Shares of Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) CFO Ann Mitchell sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $11,499.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,071.87. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

