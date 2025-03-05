Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

