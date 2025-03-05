Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $51,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,072.54. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,198 shares of company stock worth $13,415,604. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

