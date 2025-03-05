AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.30 and traded as low as C$3.70. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 19,074 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOS shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Franco Ientile bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,739.00. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $119,190 in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.
