Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 48,645 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,500,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,378,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,314,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,221,000 after buying an additional 149,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

