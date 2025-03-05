Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 28,414 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 636.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.