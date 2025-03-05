Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 18,027 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 196.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $127.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

