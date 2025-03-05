Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.