Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 320.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in EQT by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $97,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

NYSE EQT opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

