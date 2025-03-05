Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,605 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $584.83 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $593.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

