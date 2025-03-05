Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 29,301 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 332.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

