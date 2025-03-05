Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 83,536 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 239,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

