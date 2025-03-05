Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 28,964 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. Shake Shack comprises 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 154.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,157,000 after buying an additional 395,311 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $39,677,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,673,000 after acquiring an additional 384,131 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $26,756,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $18,626,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

View Our Latest Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 437.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.