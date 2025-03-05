Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.69.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

