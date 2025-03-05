AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.70%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.00.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
