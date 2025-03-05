AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $135.17 and last traded at $141.90, with a volume of 963436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.63.

The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

