Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.41 and last traded at $99.37. Approximately 8,378,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,968,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

