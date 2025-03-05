ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 5,142,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 885% from the average session volume of 521,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.36.

ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 320.54%. Equities analysts predict that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

