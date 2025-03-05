Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.16. 221,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,768,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

